West Ham Slap Huge £60m Price Tag on Marko Arnautović Amid Continued Rumours of Man Utd Move

West Ham have slapped a £60m price tag on Marko Arnautović in the hope that the huge price tag will keep Manchester United's interest at bay.

According to the Mirror, the Hammers are not willing to let Arnautović go on the cheap, and if Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Austrian to Old Trafford this summer, Manchester United will have to spend big.

Arnautovic signed from Stoke last summer for £24m, finding his form in the second half of the season, as he netted 11 goals in 22 games. As the Hammers fought for survival, the Austrian's impressive performances on his debut season caught the eye of pundits and fans alike.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Now the forward has emerged as a shock target for Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager looks to build a title winning squad this summer. The Austrian International played briefly under Mourinho at Inter, which could play a pivotal part in Arnautovic's decision to push through a move or not.

Speculation continues to grow as Mourinho was spotted in attendance in Innsbruck last week, where Arnautović grabbed an assist as Austria beat Russia in an international friendly.





The club's official position is that the 29-year-old is not for sale, but unfortunately every player has his price, and usually when a club like United come calling, it's hard to fend off their interest.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

West Ham fans will hope to see the Austrian in claret and blue when the new season kicks off in August, as they look forward to new beginnings under Manuel Pellegrini. It remain to be seen though whether they can hang on to their star man, as United ramp up the pressure