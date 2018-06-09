Andres Iniesta Lifts Lid on Famous Final Moments Alone on Camp Nou Turf Following Barcelona Farewell

Andres Iniesta has spoken about the moment which went viral after the curtains closed on his stunning career with Barcelona.

The Spain international was pictured alone in the centre circle of an empty Camp Nou following his final game for the club, just weeks after the midfield maestro announced his decision to leave the club he had play for his entire senior career.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The 34-year-old's final appearance for the Blaugrana came in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last month, but it was the emotional moments after the final whistle which captured the hearts of football fans across the world.

"I’ve played my whole life in Barcelona and saying goodbye isn’t easy. You never really expect so much affection," Iniesta told The Daily Mail.

"Sat out on the grass alone after my final game, it was an intimate moment between me and that pitch where I had played so many matches.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"It was me saying goodbye to my home. Every corner of the Camp Nou has a memory for me: the tunnel, the showers, the locker, everything. It’s brutal.

"It’s been emotional, but now to the football and one last challenge."

Although Iniesta's next challenge will take him to the Japan with Vissel Kobe, the 34-year-old did admit it would have 'nice' to play in the Premier League, but his devotion to Barcelona never made it possible.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He added: "I’m sure it would have been nice to play in England. It would have been a good experience but I never imagined I would be better off anywhere else.





"Now I’m leaving Barcelona because my body is asking me to. It takes longer to recover physically and there are the mental demands I put on myself. It’s exhausting. I’ve squeezed out every last drop, there’s nothing left."

Whilst Iniesta's next appearance at club level will see him in the black and red of Vissel Kobe, the 34-year-old will be front and centre throughout the summer as a member of Spain's World Cup squad.