Arsenal Linked With Bundesliga Star as Unai Emery Continues Search for Defensive Reinforcements

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Arsenal have been linked with yet another defensive player this transfer window, as RMC 

reports the club are interesting in signing Mainz star Jean-Philippe Gbamin. 

The French media outlet claims that the 22-year-old is an option for Unai Emery, with the Spaniard keen to further bolster his defensive options at the Emirates, having recently signed Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer and Sokratis expected to join him from Borussia Dortmund

Despite Mainz's 14th-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, Gbamin impressed throughout with his performances at centre back and as a holding midfielder, making 30 appearances in the league, scoring once and providing three assists.

Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

A physical player with a sizeable frame, the Ivorian international is just as adept with the ball at his feet, having a pass success rate of 82.4% in the league last season, and looks tailor-made to compete amongst the best in the Premier League.  

Beginning his career at French side Lens, Gbamin swapped Ligue for the Bundesliga in the summer of 2016, joining Mainz in a deal worth in the region of £4.5m, and has gone on to make 55 league appearances across two seasons for Die Nullfunfer. 

While Gbamin featured heavily for France's youth sides, he decided to represent the country of his birth and opted to play international football for the Ivory Coast, making four appearances for The Elephants since his debut in 2017.

Gbamin is one of a number of Bundesliga youngsters touted with making a move to North London in recent days, with RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann and SC Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu other names linked with Arsenal. 

