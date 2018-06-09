Benfica Striker Raul Jimenez Set for Wolves Loan With €35m Option to Buy Included in Deal

Benfica star Raúl Jiménez looks set to complete a season-long loan move to newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to reports.

Wolves will also have the option to make the deal permanent next season for €35m, if the former Atlético Madrid striker impresses during his time at Molineux.

The 27-year-old is set to travel to Russia this week as he prepares to link up with the Mexico national team. Jiménez could be a standout performer for El Tri, along with Javier Hernández and Hirving Lozano, as they vie to reach the knockout rounds.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

Portuguese outlet Record have reported how Jiménez will complete a loan move to the Premier League before the start of the new season. It goes on to explain how Wolves will pay €5m for the initial loan deal and the club will meet the player's €1m wages.

The negotiations are unsurprisingly being fronted by super agent Jorge Mendes, who has previously overseen deals between Benfica and Wolves involving the likes of Hélder Costa.

Even though Raúl Jiménez featured 33 times in Liga NOS last season for Benfica, he only made 6 starts. In 970 minutes of game time (roughly equates to 11 games), he contributed 6 goals and 6 assists. The stats sound impressive. #wwfc — Charlie (@CharIieGreg) June 9, 2018

Mendes is also rumoured to be involved in potential deals for Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patrício and Valencia's wantaway defender João Cancelo.

Wolves-bound Jiménez has spent four-years trying to make a name for himself in European football. Initially joining Spanish giants Atlético from boyhood club CF América, the 27-year-old left Madrid after just one unsuccessful season.

Jiménez moved to Benfica for £19.8m the following year and he has gone on to make 120 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 31 goals and claiming 15 assists.