Crystal Palace Interested in Signing Long-Term Arsenal Target as Potential Goalkeeping Option

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Crystal Palace are plotting a move for Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont - who has been talked up as a long-term target for their fellow Londoners Arsenal.

Lafont is considered one of Europe's most promising young goalkeepers, with plenty of clubs sniffing around following Toulouse's relegation from Ligue 1 last season. But it's the Eagles who are looking to swoop for the Frenchman, according to L'Equipe, via football.london.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Reports in France had suggested that Arsenal were the front runners for the young Frenchman's signature, but have since decided that they need a more experienced goalkeeper, leaving the door open for Crystal Palace.

Palace themselves are in need of a new 'keeper, with Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni both failing to impress sufficiently to hold down the number one shirt in 2017/18. Both goalkeepers are also out of contract this summer, and it appears that Palace are looking to find replacements. The arrival of Vicente Guaita earlier this week will help matters.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Lafont's talent is undoubted and it's easy to see why big European clubs such as Napoli and Marseille are reportedly interested in him. He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2015 at just 16 years old, making him the youngest ever goalkeeper to play at the highest level in France. 

The 19 year old has already amassed 98 Ligue 1 appearances, and should Palace manage to capture the goalkeeper - who has been tipped as the next Hugo Lloris - they'll have a potential superstar on their hands.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)