Crystal Palace Interested in Signing Long-Term Arsenal Target as Potential Goalkeeping Option

Crystal Palace are plotting a move for Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont - who has been talked up as a long-term target for their fellow Londoners Arsenal.

Lafont is considered one of Europe's most promising young goalkeepers, with plenty of clubs sniffing around following Toulouse's relegation from Ligue 1 last season. But it's the Eagles who are looking to swoop for the Frenchman, according to L'Equipe, via football.london.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Reports in France had suggested that Arsenal were the front runners for the young Frenchman's signature, but have since decided that they need a more experienced goalkeeper, leaving the door open for Crystal Palace.

Palace themselves are in need of a new 'keeper, with Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni both failing to impress sufficiently to hold down the number one shirt in 2017/18. Both goalkeepers are also out of contract this summer, and it appears that Palace are looking to find replacements. The arrival of Vicente Guaita earlier this week will help matters.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Lafont's talent is undoubted and it's easy to see why big European clubs such as Napoli and Marseille are reportedly interested in him. He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2015 at just 16 years old, making him the youngest ever goalkeeper to play at the highest level in France.

The 19 year old has already amassed 98 Ligue 1 appearances, and should Palace manage to capture the goalkeeper - who has been tipped as the next Hugo Lloris - they'll have a potential superstar on their hands.