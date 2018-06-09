Dortmund Star Admits Interest in Teaming Up With 'Footballing Father' Jurgen Klopp Again

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has insisted he holds no regrets over rejecting Jurgen Klopp's advances at Liverpool in 2016, before admitting he would be 'interested' in working with his 'footballing father' again in the future.

Gotze was an integral member of Klopp's all conquering Dortmund side for three years and his scintillating form under the German helped seal his move to Bayern Munich in 2013, much to the disappointment of Klopp at the time.

Lennart Preiss/GettyImages

The 26-year-old then had the opportunity to link up with the former Dortmund manager in 2016 in his first season at Anfield, only for the Germany international to head back to Dortmund, where has since been plagued by a metabolic disorder.

"I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool. And I was also interested in working with him again," Gotze told DAZN, as part of the Being Mario Gotze documentary, via FourFourTwo.

"It [the desire to work with Klopp again] still exists. He is a world-class coach and that's why it's always an option. I decided to join Borussia Dortmund, but it was not a decision against Liverpool or Jürgen Klopp."

Gotze's switch to Bayern saw him link up with current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, but he conceded the change in management style proved difficult to adjust to after being nurtured under Klopp since he was 17-years-old.

He added: "Pep Guardiola was technically one of the best coaches, [playing under him was a] tremendous enrichment.

"But I had the feeling that he thinks only on the pitch and leaves out the people and the outside. The empathy was not that big.

"It was not easy for me, just because I came from Kloppo, who was like a footballing father. Pep was the complete difference. A world-class coach needs empathy, every athlete is also human and you should combine both [tactics and empathy]."