FFF President Confirms Nabil Fekir Underwent Medical Exam Ahead of Proposed Liverpool Move

President of the French Football Federation, Noël Le Grët, has confirmed that Liverpool target Nabil Fekir completed his medical for the Reds whilst with the French national team. Friday saw Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas deny such claims, but they seem to have now been confirmed.





Fekir's move to Liverpool seems to be taking an age. Unlike the shock acquisition of Fabinho, this transfer has been full of twists and turns - but Le Grët's words make it seem as though confirmation isn't too far away.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"It is under negotiation, I think it will be done," the FFF president said, as per Olympique & Lyonnais. "I spent a quarter of an hour with him this (Saturday) morning, he is concerned by the team of France. I found it in a very good spirit.





"He spent his medical visit at Clairefontaine. There is something logical, it has already been done for others."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While many might think that such an important process in the transfer could be detrimental to the player's thoughts towards the national team, that doesn't seem to be the case.





"He was rather optimistic because the visit he has made will come to be positive," continued Le Grët.





"It's always like that when you talk about a transfer: everyone tries to raise their price, to lower their price, when there is a small bobo we want to reduce it. It's part of the game.

"Will the transfer of the Lyonnais be recorded before the departure of the French team in Russia? " It's better for him, but it did not seem disturbed."