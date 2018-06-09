Football Fans Left Confused as AS Roma Tweet the Departure of Crystal Palace's Veteran Defender

While the recent departure of Damien Delaney from Crystal Palace to Cork City is hardly a deal that will rock a transfer window, fans were left bemused as one club club decided to tweet their own farewell for the defender.

The 36-year-old decided to swap Selhurst Park for Turners Cross as his contract with the Premier League side was nearing completion at the end of the month, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to return to his first professional club.

As expected, Palace tweet their thanks to the defender for his six years of service at the club, although what was less expected was a similar tweet from Italian giants AS Roma, who wished Delaney well ahead of the 2018/19 season.

OFFICIAL 📑 Damien Delaney is a Cork City player! 🏰🚢🏰



The central defender has signed a contract with the League of Ireland champions until the end of the 2019 season! ✍️ #GoodLuckDamien pic.twitter.com/3CWshsfRDB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 8, 2018

Baffled by the tweet, Palace fans and Twitter users alike took to the social media platform to express their confusion regarding the tweet.

Why on earth have they tweeted that 😂 — Christopher Howells (@c_howells) June 9, 2018

Why do Roma keep tweeting about Damien Delaney? — Ronan McGeough (@RonanMcGeough) June 9, 2018

It isn't the first time that the Roma Twitter account has tweeted about the former Palace defender, doing so as recently as May this year with a simple thank you, with his new club Cork City doing the same following the announcement of his transfer.

Despite the origins of one of football's most bizarre love stories remaining hazy at best, one theory behind the tweets claims the defender saved the son of one of Roma's sporting directors following an incident at a hotel in May, with the Italians simply following up their thanks for his efforts.

Upon news of departures for Roy Hodgson's side, the club really welcomed a new addition in the shape of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a free transfer.