The U.S. men's national team's two-week camp culminates in the toughest of its three friendlies, as the Americans take on World Cup contender France in Lyon on Saturday.

After beating Bolivia and falling to Ireland, the youthful U.S. turns its focus to Les Bleus, who boast the world-class likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

The camp has been used largely for a number of U.S. rising talents to earn their first caps and goals. Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Walker Zimmerman opened their international accounts against Bolivia, while the more experienced Bobby Wood scored in the loss in Dublin. For Weah, the opponent will feature some familiar faces, with the 18-year-old PSG winger teammates with Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola on the club level.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The Stars and Stripes take Lyon. Meet our starting XI for #FRAvUSA.



Here are the rosters both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC), William Yarbrough (Club León)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Shaq Moore (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club America), Luca de la Torre (Fulham) Julian Green (Stuttgart), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

FRANCE

GOALKEEPERS: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)

DEFENDERS: Lucas Hernández (Atlético Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Olympique Marseille), Djibril Sidibé (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)

MIDFIELDERS: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steve Nzozi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS: Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille)