Fred Ruled Out of Brazil's Final World Cup Warm-Up Match Against Austria Following Ankle Injury

Manchester United's latest signing Fred has picked up a light ankle injury during training with Brazil, and will not be able to take part in Sunday's friendly against Austria, according to reports. The complaint isn't believed to be too damaging, and the midfielder should be back in time for Brazil's first group match.

With less than a week to go before the World Cup kicks off, players become increasingly anxious of any potential pre-tournament injuries. Friday saw Argentina international Manuel Lazini ruled out of the World Cup over knee ligament trouble, and no one else will be wanting to follow suit.

According to Globoesporte, Brazil midfielder Fred received that scare on Saturday. A collision with Real Madrid enforcer Casemiro resulted in a busted ankle for the 25-year-old, and a scare that the problem may be a serious one.

However, it's not to be, and he should make it back in time for the start of the World Cup. He'll need a few days rest - without walking on the ankle - in order to allow it to heal, and from there on he can work his way back to the pitch.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It does, though, mean that Fred will be absent from his side's final World Cup warm-up match against Austria on Sunday. The squad having travelled to Vienna for the encounter before they fly out to Russia.

From there on, Brazil will take on Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in their Group E ties, and there is a heavy expectation on the squad to finish top of the pile, giving them the best opportunities at making it through the Round of 16.

Brazil believe they can go far this year, and will be hoping that injuries don't threaten their chances of progression.