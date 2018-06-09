Freiburg Star's Agent Confirms Arsenal Have Held 'Concrete Talks' Over Defender

June 09, 2018

The agent of Caglar Soyuncu has confirmed that Arsenal have held "concrete talks" with SC Freiburg to sign the 22-year-old, while insisting other clubs in Europe remain interested.

Soyuncu is considered by many as one of Europe's most promising centre backs, featuring 26 times in the Bundesliga last season, with his performances alerting the likes of the Gunners, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid

However, Mustafa Dogru, the agent of Soyuncu, has stated that Sven Mislintat, head of recruitment at Arsenal, has held talks with the Bundesliga side, claiming he has been a huge admirer of the Turkish international since his time at Borussia Dortmund and that all that's left to agree is a fee. 

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Speaking to Turkish-Football, Dogru said: "Sven Mislintat has been keen on Caglar since he was at Borussia Dortmund. He first scouted him back in Germany. Sven is interested in Caglar.

There are concrete talks, all that remains is for a fee to be agreed. We will see what happens next.

"What I will say regarding the Liverpool link is that there were four to five Premier League clubs scouting him over the international break. There is also interest from Atletico Madrid in Spain and a few clubs in France, Italy and Germany."

Already earning 17 caps for Turkey since his debut in 2016, Soyuncu scored his first goal for the national team in a recent friendly against Tunisia as his stock continues to rise, although his agent isn't shocked that there's been such a flurry of interest in his client.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Dogru continued, stating: "I’m not surprised by the interest, Caglar is a modern defender, he’s mobile, fast, dual-footed, has an excellent passing range. 

"He’s tough and very physical, I think the Premier League is ideal for a defender with his attributes. I think he is ready now for a new challenge but we will see what happens."

Soyuncu wouldn't be the first defender to join Arsenal should he move to North London, with Unai Emery already signing Stephan Lichtsteiner, while Sokratis is expected to join him at the Emirates.

