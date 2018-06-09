Lyon Calls Off Nabil Fekir Talks With Liverpool, Says France Star Will Return

Lyon released a statement saying that Nabil Fekir will be staying when it appeared a move to Liverpool was imminent.

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Following a complicated turn of events over the past days, with Liverpool reportedly being on the verge of signing Nabi Fekir, with the Merseyside outfit having gone as far as to conduct a medical with the Frenchman, Lyon announced on Friday evening they would terminate negotiations with the Reds regarding the sale of their captain.

In a statement on the club website, Lyon wrote: "Olympique Lyonnais informs that the tripartite negotiations with the Liverpool club and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and that Olympique Lyonnais has decided to put an end to this negotiation tonight at 20h.

"Although the club Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interest of Nabil and OL and from ambitious clubs, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted soon to be able to count on the presence of his captain who is a leading rookie for this season 2018/2019 during which the club will play the Champions League being in the 3rd hat of the draw."

Subsequently, it seems as though Liverpool will be forced to look elsewhere for their much coveted Philippe Coutinho replacement, who departed the club to join Barcelona in Janary

