Mats Hummels Reflects on Rejecting Man Utd & Insists There Was 'No Need to Leave Germany'

Bayern Munich star Mats Hummels has claimed that he doesn't have any regrets about rejecting the chance to join Manchester United three years ago.

The World Cup-winning defender was the subject of much speculation in 2015, whilst Hummels was still on the books at Borussia Dortmund, that linked him with a move to Old Trafford.

But the 29-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best centre backs in the world, admitted that he has never had the desire to move away from Germany.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"I thought about going to Manchester United in 2015,” Hummels told Sport Bild (via Bundesliga.com). "There were other possibilities in 2016, so it isn’t correct to say I haven’t dealt with it. But I really have no need to go abroad."





Hummels has won back to back Bundesliga titles since moving to Bavaria in 2016. The experienced defender also lifted two league titles during his time at Borussia Dortmund.





The Germany international will now link up with Joachim Löw's squad that is looking to retain the World Cup this summer - something which hasn't been done since Brazil won the competition in 1958 and 1962.

Last test yesterday before the World Cup starts. We need do play better then... pic.twitter.com/FyZw9lqJtq — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) June 9, 2018

Hummels will then return to Bayern Munich where he will work under their new manager Niko Kovač for the first time, following the departure of legendary boss Jupp Heynckes.





Kovač tasted great success whilst in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, even beating Bayern in the German Cup Final last month, and Hummels has insisted that the Croatian won't be walking into a dressing room full of egos in Bavaria.

"It’s like that with guys like Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer," Hummels continued, looking ahead to the new campaign.

"Thomas isn’t going to go up to Niko Kovač and tell him ‘look, I’ve won the title seven times, I know better.’ The coach is the boss. He might as well say goodbye to the coach that way."