Newcastle & Everton Fans Take to Twitter to Express Anger After Missing Out on Top Transfer Target

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Fans of Premier League rivals have made their feelings felt after a number of sides missed out on the signing of Jonny Evans after being heavily linked with the defender.

The Northern Irish international was relegated with West Brom after finishing bottom of the Premier League, which meant a clause in his contract could be triggered which meant he was able to leave the club for just £3m. Considering the fact he has been tipped to move to Manchester City in January for over £30m, this was a colossal bargain.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In the end after much speculation, it was Leicester City who won the signature of the defender - confirming the deal earlier this week - and tied him down to a three-year-deal. 


Whilst Leicester fans will be relishing the prospect of Evans strengthening their back line, fans of their rival clubs will be wondering why their own respective clubs didn't do more to try and secure his signature.

In particular, both Newcastle and Everton have expressed their interest in adding to their back lines, and their fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment as to why they didn't do more to tempt the defender into choosing them over Leicester.

Unfortunately for these sets of fans, they'll have to start planning how they'll face up against Evans rather than how to fit him into their sides for next season. 

He will bring a vast amount of experience to Leicester's back line having made over 250 Premier League appearances and with three league titles to his name from his time with Manchester United, he knows how to win.

