Nottingham Forest & Brazil Bosses in Mix as Real Madrid Plan to Name Zidane Successor by Thursday

The hunt for a new manager continues for Real Madrid. As the world continues to speculate who could be next in line for the throne at the Bernabeu, a number of candidates are believed to be on Florentino Perez's list - with the desperate hope of securing a new manager before the World Cup starts on Thursday. Once the competition begins, things get a lot more harder to get done.

Exit Zinedine Zidane, enter weeks of hysteria and stress for Real. Perez is working frivolously too find the Frenchman's successor. Though little has come from the actual club in such a time, Real have gradually been working through a list of names of potential candidates, and it seems they're now down to the remaining few.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to one report from Mundo Deportivo, former Middlesbrough boss and assistant to Jose Mourinho, Aitor Karanka is the latest name to be linked with the job. Karanka spent time in the Spanish capital with Mourinho, and was often seen taking the manager's place in press conferences. He's held in high regard by Perez and is a definite possibility, despite currently being in charge of Nottingham Forest.

A second article from the same outlet places former Madrid favourite Guti as the number one candidate from the job, taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, who is not available.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

On the other hand, AS claim that current Brazil manager Tite is another option for the club. With their intention to announce a new manager before the World Cup begins; in the case of Tite, that would be their only realistic possibility at this point due to his commitments with Brazil. In fact, they may well have to wait until the tournament is over to get his signature.

The 57-year-old, after leaving Corinthians in 2014, spent time travelling Europe, meeting with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti to learn his trade, and even admitted at one point that Los Blancos are a team he would love to manage.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Tite also has a special relationship with Neymar, and could prove a vital factor in getting the PSG man to the Spanish capital this summer.