Paulo Dybala Reveals Rumours of Paul Pogba Return to Juventus Make Him 'Very Happy'

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has urged former teammate Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United and re-join the Serie A champions.

Pogba left the Old Lady for Old Trafford in 2016 for £89.3m in a move that saw the Frenchman return to Manchester, where he came through the ranks at United's academy.

However, his return to England has not quite been the unanimous success many United fans would've hoped for.

While Pogba's performances have not been bad - he registered six goals and ten assists in the Premier League in 2017/18 - certain sections of the media have focussed on his tendency to be too passive on the pitch, whilst also concentrating on off the pitch matters such as his hairstyle.

This, combined with United manager Jose Mourinho's apparent inability to get the best out of Pogba has fuelled transfer rumours, and Dybala believes the Frenchman should return to Juventus, where they spent a season together.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Dybala, speaking to Tyc Sports as quoted by Football Italia, said: “To hear that he could come back makes me very happy, also for our friendship because we’d stop video-calling each other and go back to training together."

The Argentine starlet also emphasised how well the pair played together when Pogba was at Juventus.

He continued: “I felt very good on the pitch with him. There was a lot of feeling between us, and we also got on very well off the field."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Whether they were combining to create goals or celebrate them, it appears Pogba and Dybala struck up a strong friendship in Turin, and it appears the latter is keen for them to recreate the sort of partnership that helped make Juventus such a feared outfit in Europe.

However, recent reports have suggested the Mourinho is unwilling to entertain offers for his number six this summer, despite rumours of a rift between the pair.