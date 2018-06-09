Real Madrid Demand World Record Equalling Fee as Speculation Over Gareth Bale's Future Continues

June 09, 2018

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will only be allowed to leave the club this summer if potential suitors pay a world record equalling €222m for his signature, according to reports.

The Spanish giants are demanding that the record transfer fee - paid by Pais Saint-Germain for Neymar last year - has to be matched before the club even consider selling the Wales international.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It is also claimed that any deal that could see Bale leave the Santiago Bernabéu will hinge on the potential arrival of the aforementioned Neymar.

Neymar is supposedly open to returning to La Liga this summer after falling out of love with the idea of a long-term career in Paris, with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez obsessed with the idea of signing the Brazilian superstar.

Spanish newspaper ABC (via Sport) claims that the arrival of Neymar would open the door to Bale leaving Madrid this summer, but only for €222m - a significant drop from his €1bn release clause.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Pérez had previously described Bale as "untouchable" but the speculation surrounding Neymar has softened the president's stance over the club's record signing.


Following the comments made in the immediate aftermath of the Champions League final victory last month, it has been claimed that Bale's former side Tottenham, as well as long-term admirers Manchester United, would be interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to the Premier League this summer.

However, the reported price tag coupled with Bale's wages make a return to north London highly unlikely, leaving United as the frontrunners for his signature for the time being.

