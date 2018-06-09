'See You at Anfield Mate': Liverpool Fans React to Reported Liverpool Target's Pre-Flight Selfie

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to beg Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker to make the move to Anfield this summer.

Reports suggest that the Italian club are demanding a record breaking £79m for their star stopper, but there seems to be little movement on the situation as of yet.

Alisson is currently away with Brazil on international duty, preparing for his side's final pre-tournament warm up friendly against Austria, before flying out to Russia for the competition. Brazil's first choice keeper took to Twitter to post a pre-flight selfie, and Liverpool fans saw an opportunity to bombard the 25-year-old with messages to move to Anfield.

Kicking off the reactions might be a bit of stolen banter from Arsenal fans, but it is rather funny...

Come to liverpool we need you 🔴🔥 — BO G. (@OXMO800) June 8, 2018

This next one would be quite the detour...

Next stop, Anfield 🔴 — Thiago Machado (@thiagonmbello) June 8, 2018

Welcome to Liverpool ynwa — Saud (@Saudkuwaiti) June 8, 2018

Liverpool waiting you 😉 — ع.ح.ا (@Awad_H_93) June 8, 2018

See you at Anfield mate YNWA — Bryn Harvey (@HarveyBryn) June 8, 2018

There seems to be just no pleasing Liverpool fans. You sign a £60m midfielder absolutely killing it in the Bundesliga, they demand a centre back. You break the world record fee for a defender, they demand a goalkeeper. You sign a brilliant Ligue 1 winning midfielder for an absolute coup at £40m without anyone even getting a whiff of it beforehand... they still demand a goalkeeper.

Maybe the arrival of Nabil Fekir might appease them - if it ever happens.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Chances are it won't. Loris Karius' mistakes in the Champions League final mean that his Reds career is effectively over, and Jurgen Klopp has been linked with almost every keeper in Europe in the hunt for his replacement. The likes of Buffon, Donnarumma, Leno, Butland and Oblak have all been tipped to move; but it's quite apparent which one Liverpool fans want.