Star Spurs Duo Ready to Follow Kane's Lead & Sign New Long-Term Contracts Ahead of Stadium Move

Tottenham midfielders Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are ready to sign new long-term deals with the club just days after star striker Harry Kane put pen to paper on a six-year contract in north London, according to reports.

Spurs have made a statement of intent by tying Kane down until 2024 but they are now eager to see a number of other first team players commit their future to the club ahead of their highly anticipated move into a new stadium.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

A report from the Mirror claims that Eriksen and Alli are set to receive a similar 'double your money' contract offers from Tottenham ahead of the new season.

Kane has reportedly seen his wages rise to £200k a week in his new deal, something which could set the club back up to £62.4m over the duration of his contract.

Very happy to sign a new contract with @SpursOfficial! Looking forward to kicking on again next season. #COYS 👍 pic.twitter.com/xUykvjaRBD — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 8, 2018

Spurs are now desperate to take the next step in their continued development and tie their best players to long-term deals, offering a better platform in their much-needed search for silverware.

"I’m really excited, it’s a proud day," Kane explained following the announcement of his new contract, quoted by the Telegraph. "It’s been a great few seasons and I’m looking forward to the future.

"I’m looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a club ... For us as a club, it’s just about keeping improving and we’ll work hard to do that."

All three Tottenham stars will be key for their respective countries at the World Cup.

Kane and Alli will be hoping to be the catalysts for England's chances at the tournament this summer, while Eriksen will link up with fellow Premier League stars Andreas Christensen and Kasper Schmeichel with Denmark.