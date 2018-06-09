Tottenham Willing to Loan Players to Aston Villa in Bid to Seal Jack Grealish's Move to North London

Tottenham are willing to send players on loan to Aston Villa in order to push forward the signing of attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, according to The Telegraph.

In the wake of recent news that saw the 22-year-old linked with a £40m move to Spurs, the publication claims that Daniel Levy will offer a number of academy prospects in order to reduce the reported fee.

Tottenham to bid for Jack Grealish as Mauricio Pochettino identifies Aston Villa star as prime summer target | @Matt_Law_DT reports https://t.co/uJiHNDMOpy — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 7, 2018

The likes of 21-year-old Josh Onomah, who spent last season on loan at Villa Park, and 20-year-old centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers are the two proposed names linked with a loan switch to the Midlands, which Levy hopes will be enough to bring down Villa's asking price.

Grealish impressed throughout the Championship last season under Steve Bruce, registering three goals and five assists in the league to help the club reach the play-off final, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 against Fulham in their quest to return to the Premier League.

News of financial difficulties crippling the club over recent days however could mean the club are forced to sell a number of key assets as a result, as the prospect of Premier League and Champions League too good of an opportunity for Grealish to turn down, with the potential sale helping his boyhood club in the process.

Should Grealish move to north London this summer, he will be playing alongside Harry Kane, who recently agreed a new six-year contract at the club, while the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are allegedly set to follow suit and commit their immediate future to Mauricio Pochettino's side.