Arsenal Fans Are Incredibly Excited About the Potential Signing of Serie A Star Lucas Torreira

Under Unai Emery, it seems like Arsenal are set for a real change in their squad. The signing of Juventus full back Stephan Lichtsteiner appears to be the first of many, as Arsenal have been linked with a whole host of top European talents.

One such talent is Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira. Italian outlet sampnews24 are reporting that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Torreira, and now simply need to trigger his release clause, which is set at €25m (around £22m).

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Torreira has drawn comparisons to Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté. Torreira, who stands at 5'6, is similar to the Frenchman in both stature and play style. He can break up opposition counter attacks effortlessly, whilst also dictating the tempo of his side's attack.





He made 38 appearances for Sampdoria this season, scoring four goals and assisting another. His impressive form has seen him linked to Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, but it appears as though Arsenal are in pole position to secure the Uruguayan's signature.





Fans jumped on Twitter to express their excitement at these rumours.

Lucas Torreira is nothing short of a magical talent. Should Arsenal sign him, they'll have made one of the finest summer acquisitions without a doubt. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 9, 2018

If Arsenal bring Lucas Torreira for 25m it'll be our, if not the Premier League, signing of the summer. The exact little pitbull we need beside Xhaka, fulfils our need for both a ball winner and needle player all in one. — ™️ (@TheFalseNein) June 8, 2018

For those wondering, Torreira is very similar to Santi in his last playing seasons. Quickly wins back possession and has a superb passing range. Would be a great addition. — Arsenal Analysed (@ArsenalAnalysed) June 9, 2018

you guys don’t understand the greatness Torreira will bring to Arsenal.

bringing Torreira would take Xhaka, Ramsey, ElNeny, AMN, Mkhitaryan, Özil, Sokratis, and Söyüncü to the next level. — lemi (@lemikravitz) June 9, 2018

Hopefully the Torreira rumours are true, I can already see a great link up between him and Lacazette, both short but bloody good at keeping hold of the ball.



He’s so good at drawing in a fouls from what I’ve seen. — Arsenal Till I Die (@A_RamseyFC) June 9, 2018

Torreira has been with Sampdoria since 2015. After spending a season on loan with his former club Pescara, he fitted in seamlessly in the base of Sampdoria's midfield. Since joining, he has made 74 appearances for Sampdoria, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

His strong performances earned him a call up to the Uruguay national team. He made his debut against the Czech Republic in March 2018, and has represented his country twice more since. He will also be representing Uruguay at the World Cup this summer.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Arsenal fans will be hoping the club can finalise the deal for Torreira, as his incredible ability and potential could prove to be the missing link in their side.