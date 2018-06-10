Arsenal Fans Are Incredibly Excited About the Potential Signing of Serie A Star Lucas Torreira

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Under Unai Emery, it seems like Arsenal are set for a real change in their squad. The signing of Juventus full back Stephan Lichtsteiner appears to be the first of many, as Arsenal have been linked with a whole host of top European talents.

One such talent is Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira. Italian outlet sampnews24 are reporting that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Torreira, and now simply need to trigger his release clause, which is set at €25m (around £22m). 

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Torreira has drawn comparisons to Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté. Torreira, who stands at 5'6, is similar to the Frenchman in both stature and play style. He can break up opposition counter attacks effortlessly, whilst also dictating the tempo of his side's attack. 


He made 38 appearances for Sampdoria this season, scoring four goals and assisting another. His impressive form has seen him linked to Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, but it appears as though Arsenal are in pole position to secure the Uruguayan's signature.


Fans jumped on Twitter to express their excitement at these rumours.

Torreira has been with Sampdoria since 2015. After spending a season on loan with his former club Pescara, he fitted in seamlessly in the base of Sampdoria's midfield. Since joining, he has made 74 appearances for Sampdoria, scoring four goals and adding four assists. 

His strong performances earned him a call up to the Uruguay national team. He made his debut against the Czech Republic in March 2018, and has represented his country twice more since. He will also be representing Uruguay at the World Cup this summer. 

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Arsenal fans will be hoping the club can finalise the deal for Torreira, as his incredible ability and potential could prove to be the missing link in their side.

