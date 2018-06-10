Austria faces Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria.

Austria failed to make the World Cup, but it just beat defending champion Germany in a friendly and boasts the likes of Bayern Munich fullback David Alaba. The Austrians finished a disappointing fourth in their qualifying group behind Serbia, Ireland and Wales.

Brazil, meanwhile, is one of the favorites to hoist the trophy. The five-time champions will continue to work Neymar back into action after his lengthy spell out with a broken metatarsal. He scored in a 2-0 win over Croatia last weekend upon his return to the field.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

