How to Watch Austria vs. Brazil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Austria vs. Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday, June 10.

By Nihal Kolur
June 10, 2018

Austria faces Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria.

Austria failed to make the World Cup, but it just beat defending champion Germany in a friendly and boasts the likes of Bayern Munich fullback David Alaba. The Austrians finished a disappointing fourth in their qualifying group behind Serbia, Ireland and Wales.

Brazil, meanwhile, is one of the favorites to hoist the trophy. The five-time champions will continue to work Neymar back into action after his lengthy spell out with a broken metatarsal. He scored in a 2-0 win over Croatia last weekend upon his return to the field.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

