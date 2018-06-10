Celtic Fans Have Their Say as Midfielder Emerges as a Transfer Target for Crystal Palace

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Celtic fans have taken to social media to comment on the rumours Crystal Palace will make a move for Stuart Armstrong this summer.

Armstrong's contract is up in a year's time, meaning now is the best chance for the Hoops to get a good fee for him should they feel as though he won't renew terms.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

To perhaps aid with their decision making, Armstrong's role in the starting XI has become less and less assured over the past year, with youngster Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor having performed well in midfield along with Scott Brown.


Fans appear to be split right down the middle, with some hoping he stays and some not particularly fussed if he leaves.

To date, Armstrong has made 98 league appearances since joining from Dundee United in 2015. He featured prominently in Brendan Rodgers' 2016/17 'Invincibles' side, and also earned his first call up for Scotland last year.


Now 26 though, Armstrong may well as though the time is right to make a step up, and with Palace supposedly interested - as reported by the Express - it could be curtains for him in Scotland. The Eagles are looking to strengthen, and have also been linked with a move for Alban Lafont.

The Premier League represents a far greater challenge than that posed by the SPL, and it could be in the best interests of all parties for the player to move on this summer, rather than in a year's time when Celtic would get nothing.

