Celtic Fans Have Their Say as Midfielder Emerges as a Transfer Target for Crystal Palace

Celtic fans have taken to social media to comment on the rumours Crystal Palace will make a move for Stuart Armstrong this summer.



Armstrong's contract is up in a year's time, meaning now is the best chance for the Hoops to get a good fee for him should they feel as though he won't renew terms.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

To perhaps aid with their decision making, Armstrong's role in the starting XI has become less and less assured over the past year, with youngster Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor having performed well in midfield along with Scott Brown.





Fans appear to be split right down the middle, with some hoping he stays and some not particularly fussed if he leaves.

I want SA to stay, but in the reports are true at £4m that’s a bargain . Average players in the EPL are £10-15m — Peter B (@18peter88) June 9, 2018

Has a season left on contract £4m would be good business with a 20% sell on clause. Money to be used on defence 🍀 — COYBIGreen1888 (@CassarHouse) June 9, 2018

Depends on price — Robbie Paul (@Bawheidbob) June 9, 2018

He had his chance to show long term commitment last year and only signed a one year extension. Can't do this every year, long term deal or sold. — Martin Mc1967 (@Martinmc1967) June 10, 2018

Want away?.......Away ye go! — Sanfranceltic (@Sme51899360) June 9, 2018

Get him right out the door, invest in someone who wants to wear the Jersey 🍀🍀 — Mr Neil ️️ (@Mrmneil) June 10, 2018

Never gives the impression he wants to stay and is either injured or off form too many time's. There is a great player in there somewhere too just not happened for him. — Daniel Tobin (@dant66) June 9, 2018

Armstrong in full flight is a hing of beauty, sign up for 10iar become a legend? Or become richer down south. Know whit I would do,but does he feel it? 🍀 — Bill (@stirlingwolf) June 9, 2018

🍀🍀 So reports are Crystal Palace are after Armstrong who again is stalling on a new contract. Time to get him sold we only want players that want to be here 👍🍀 — Brennan Bhoy (@BrennanMatin) June 9, 2018

To date, Armstrong has made 98 league appearances since joining from Dundee United in 2015. He featured prominently in Brendan Rodgers' 2016/17 'Invincibles' side, and also earned his first call up for Scotland last year.





Now 26 though, Armstrong may well as though the time is right to make a step up, and with Palace supposedly interested - as reported by the Express - it could be curtains for him in Scotland. The Eagles are looking to strengthen, and have also been linked with a move for Alban Lafont.

The Premier League represents a far greater challenge than that posed by the SPL, and it could be in the best interests of all parties for the player to move on this summer, rather than in a year's time when Celtic would get nothing.