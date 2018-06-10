EA Sports Confirm Release Date for FIFA 19 Complete With Champions League Licensing

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

EA Sports have announced FIFA 19 will be available for purchase on September 28 this year - and the new game will feature the Champions League for the first time.

It means fans have just over three months to wait until the new game drops and there is already a huge buzz because of the new European licensing, which EA managed to obtain at the expense of Konami and Pro Evolution Soccer, who had the rights for the past 10 years - according to the Sun.

In previous years, FIFA has featured European competitions in its 'Career Mode', but under the title of 'European Cup', which took away from the realism for a lot of fans. Licensing for Serie A and the Bundesliga will also be present this year.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will again feature as the game's cover star, meaning Lionel Messi's absence as the main man will now stretch to two years.

The 33-year-old has already been snapped wearing los Blancos' new home kit, and was probably always going to be given a second year on the front cover following yet another European success with Real. Ronaldo will hope to replicate his Champions League success with his national side as Portugal compete in the World Cup this summer. 

Ronaldo recovered from a slow start to 2017/18 to produce some utterly scintillating form, and may have thrown his name into the hat for a third straight Ballon d'Or, although Messi and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah both had stellar campaigns.

FIFA 19 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and even older generation consoles Xbox 360 and PS3, with fans able to pre-order for access as early as September 20.

