Everton Director of Football Wants English Starlet to Stay at Goodison Despite Tottenham Interest

June 10, 2018

New Everton director of football Marcel Brands has insisted that young winger Ademola Lookman will be at the club next season, despite rumours of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

In the Liverpool Echo, Brands said: "I can be clear in that because I know the player very well.

"He was on my list at PSV [to sign]. He is a very talented young player and I think he has to be moved up next year [to the first team squad]."

Lookman joined the Toffees from Charlton Athletic in January 2017 but has only made a handful of appearances for the club so far. Despite then-Everton manager Sam Allardyce stating that Lookman would not leave the club on loan in January 2018, the winger spent the second half of the season on loan in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Having impressed during his short time in Germany, with five goals in 11 appearances, Lookman is now very much in demand. In addition to Tottenham, Southampton are reportedly interested in signing the 20-year-old as Mark Hughes looks to improve his Saints squad.

However, Brands' comments appear to close the case on where Lookman will be playing his football next season, with the winger now ready to challenge for a place in the club's first team and make a difference as they look to improve on last season's league position of 8th.

Everton sacked Allardyce mere days after the end of the season, bringing in former Watford boss Marco Silva to replace him. Silva has now been tasked with taking Everton to the next level and improving on the work of Allardyce and predecessor Ronald Koeman.

