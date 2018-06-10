Galatasaray to Rival Wolves for Leicester Forward Ahmed Musa After Successful Loan Spell in Russia

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly interested in bringing wantaway Leicester striker Ahmed Musa to Istanbul.

Musa spent the second half of last season on loan at his former club CSKA Moscow, having failed to appear in a single Premier League matchday squad for Leicester during the first half of the campaign.

He seems to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch upon his return to Russia, scoring six times in 10 appearances to put himself in contention to start for Nigeria at the World Cup.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

It was reported last month that Wolves were interested in signing Musa and had tabled a bid. There has been little progress on these talks but the newly-promoted side may still be interested in signing the 25-year-old.

That's according to Sabah, the source which is also reporting Galatasaray's interest. They claim that the Turkish side's manager Fatih Terim has given the board his blessing to sign Musa.

Galatasaray are concerned about the prospect of losing last season's top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis this summer and Terim sees Musa as a possible replacement. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A loan deal is more likely to be the initial arrangement with a permanent transfer to be completed depending on performances.

Although Sabah acknowledges Wolves' interest, they claim that Musa is likely to reject a move to Molineux in favour of the Turkish Super Lig, as he has not adapted well to Premier League football.

Musa joined Leicester from CSKA in 2016 but he managed just two goals in 21 league appearances for the Foxes and was dropped almost completely after Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He scored twice against Argentina at the last World Cup and will hoping to repeat the feat this time, with Nigeria again paired with Argentina as well as Croatia and Iceland.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)