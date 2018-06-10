Galatasaray to Rival Wolves for Leicester Forward Ahmed Musa After Successful Loan Spell in Russia

Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly interested in bringing wantaway Leicester striker Ahmed Musa to Istanbul.

Musa spent the second half of last season on loan at his former club CSKA Moscow, having failed to appear in a single Premier League matchday squad for Leicester during the first half of the campaign.

He seems to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch upon his return to Russia, scoring six times in 10 appearances to put himself in contention to start for Nigeria at the World Cup.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

It was reported last month that Wolves were interested in signing Musa and had tabled a bid. There has been little progress on these talks but the newly-promoted side may still be interested in signing the 25-year-old.

That's according to Sabah, the source which is also reporting Galatasaray's interest. They claim that the Turkish side's manager Fatih Terim has given the board his blessing to sign Musa.

Galatasaray are concerned about the prospect of losing last season's top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis this summer and Terim sees Musa as a possible replacement.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A loan deal is more likely to be the initial arrangement with a permanent transfer to be completed depending on performances.

Although Sabah acknowledges Wolves' interest, they claim that Musa is likely to reject a move to Molineux in favour of the Turkish Super Lig, as he has not adapted well to Premier League football.

Musa joined Leicester from CSKA in 2016 but he managed just two goals in 21 league appearances for the Foxes and was dropped almost completely after Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He scored twice against Argentina at the last World Cup and will hoping to repeat the feat this time, with Nigeria again paired with Argentina as well as Croatia and Iceland.