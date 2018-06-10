Huddersfield Reportedly Targeting Summer Deal for £13m-Rated Belgian International

Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to make a move for Belgian international Anthony Limbombe from Club Brugge, according to Belgian publication Voetbal Nieuws.

Manager David Wagner is said to want to bring greater quality to the wide positions at the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

It's understood 23-year-old Limbombe is one of the players being targeted as part of that strengthening, with his club considering the Belgian ace worth £13m. Limbombe's contract at Club Brugge runs until 2021.

Limbombe made his senior international debut - and single cap to date - for Belgium in a friendly against Saudi Arabia in March 2018.





Huddersfield are said to have held an interest in the Belgian for some time, with links to the club emerging as far back as April - when they were said to be competing with Southampton for his signature.





Limbombe scored six goals and provided six assists across 27 appearances in the Belgian top flight this season, as Club Brugge went on to win the domestic title by a comfortable 12-point margin.

Huddersfield managed to finish the season in 16th position - successfully securing Premier League football again next season - but Wagner is now looking to consolidate their position in the league by strengthening the side.

As well as quality, Wagner is said to be wanting his new additions to have notable pace to help further bolster his midfield and fast, counterattacking style.

According to Voetbal Nieuws, Limbombe has been identified by Wagner as fitting these qualities perfectly.

The 23-year-old joined Brugge in the summer of 2016 and is a natural wide left midfielder, but could be called upon by the Terriers can operate further up the pitch on either wing.

Whilst there are often doubts from fans over the actual quality of players joining from leagues like Belgium's top flight, Club Brugge has a good track record in recent seasons of providing talented wingers to the Premier League. Brighton's Jose Izquierdo joined last summer from the club after impressing and adapted well to English football.