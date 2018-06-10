Jamie Vardy Claims That England Are Better Equipped to Deal With Adversity Under Gareth Southgate

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

England striker Jamie Vardy has claimed that the Three Lions are much better prepared to deal with any adversity than they were under Roy Hodgson at Euro 2016.

Vardy was a part of the England side that crashed out in the last 16 to minnows Iceland two years ago, and he put that failure down to a lack of preparation regarding various scenarios. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, while speaking to the Mirror, the Leicester star has insisted that under the guidance of manager Gareth Southgate, England will have all their bases covered as they look to impress at the World Cup this summer.

“The Euros was a low for English football. We know that. But I don’t think we were prepared for every ­eventuality in 2016.

“When we went a goal behind against Iceland, we didn’t know what to do. A lot of us just ­expected to win. We weren’t prepared for the game – and it backfired.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

“We just didn’t know what to do to get back in the game when we were behind because we just hadn’t planned for it.

“It’s different now. I think if you asked every single player what the difference is, they would say that we are prepared as a team for every scenario. We know what we have got to do."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

England fans will be hoping that Vardy's words are not in vein as they are set to face to Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in group G. Tunisia and Panama will offer up a similar challenge to Iceland so we will soon see if Southgate's preparations were extensive enough, or if he will suffer a similar fate to his predecessor Hodgson.

