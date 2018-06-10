Lionel Messi Praises Antoine Griezmann Influence Ahead of Potential Barcelona Switch

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has indicated that he would like the club to sign Antoine Griezmann, as he believes that the Atletico Madrid striker can help the Blaugrana back to the pinnacle of European football.

Griezmann is widely expected to join Barcelona this summer, having said that he will make a decision on his future before France begin their World Cup campaign next Saturday.

Although Messi denied knowing anything about ongoing negotiations, his overwhelmingly positive response to questions about the Frenchman hints that a move could be in the works.

"I don't know if he's a priority," Messi told Spanish newspaper Sport, quoted by Sky Sports News

"I'm in agreement that to get back to winning the Champions League we have to have the best players. And Griezmann is one of them."

Griezmann's release clause in his Atletico contract will halve from €200m to €100m on the first day of July, opening the door for the 27-year-old to join Barca.

"If the club sign him, brilliant," added Messi.

"I don't know if he's the priority. It depends on the technical secretary and coach.

"I'm just saying that to win the Champions League you need to have the best. And he is very good!"

Barcelona have dominated Spanish football recently, winning three of the last four La Liga titles and four consecutive Copas del Rey.

However, Real Madrid have ruled the roost in the Champions League, winning four of the last five competitions, and Messi admitted that he wanted to help Barcelona end their rivals' streak.

"The truth is we would like to have won more Champions Leagues, above all in the last three years," he said.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Griezmann and the French squad flew to Russia this afternoon to begin their World Cup preparations ahead of their opening match against Australia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)