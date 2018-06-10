Liverpool Fans Demand La Liga Attacking Star Following Nabil Fekir Transfer Saga

Liverpool fans have urged their club to focus their attention towards Real Madrid ace Isco following the deal for Nabil Fekir seemingly falling through at the 11th hour.

The Reds were expected to announce the Olympique Lyonnais man as their own this weekend, with it thought a £53m deal was all but done as the player completed his medical on Friday morning.

BREAKING: @OL say they have ended negotiations with @LFC over Nabil Fekir and the midfielder is staying at the club. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2018

However, a reported last-minute attempt to lower the agreed fee from the Premier League outfit did not sit well with their French counterparts, who announced that the proposed agreement was off and that the 24-year-old would not be joining Anfield this summer.

Understandably, Liverpool supporters were upset that a player who had been hotly tipped to join the club for some time and one which would have added serious depth to Jurgen Klopp's squad was no longer on his way; however, they have offered their German manager a somewhat audacious alternative in Isco.

The Real Madrid man has struggled at times to secure his place in Los Blancos' starting XI, although he has enjoyed more success in doing so over the last season or so.

In that time, the Spaniard became a pivotal point of Zinedine Zidane's team; however, with the Frenchman now no longer at the helm, the future of several Estadio Santiago Bernabeu stars hang in the balance.

Zidane is the FIRST Real Madrid manager under Florentino Perez to actually leave Florentino Perez before being fired — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 31, 2018

And the Anfield faithful have insisted to the club on Twitter that if they were able to land the 26-year-old, who was reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar 12 months ago, then, and possibly only then, would they feel they had gained a player of similar ilk to Fekir.

Here are some of the best tweets:

If we got Isco I wouldn’t even be upset about Fekir — Steven Surprise (@surprisingmany) June 10, 2018



