Liverpool Legend Believes Club Can Still Sign French International Nabil Fekir on 1 Condition

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Ex-Liverpool player Steve Nicol believes the Reds can still complete a deal for Lyon star Nabil Fekir, saying they simply need to offer Lyon more money.

Liverpool were reportedly close to sealing a deal for Fekir, only for Lyon to publish a statement declaring that Fekir will not be leaving the club.

Nicol, who made 370 appearances for Liverpool between 1981-1994, was asked about Lyon's statement on ESPN FC, and answered: “So let me quickly dissect that.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

“That means ‘give us some more money, and you can have him’. Listen, they’re prepared to sell him, so they’re prepared to take money.

“And when it comes down to it, it’s all about the price tag. And if Liverpool can get the price tag right that suits them, then it will happen.

“If Liverpool want to challenge for the Premier League title, they have to go and sign either this guy or a player of his ability. We saw him when he came on in the France game [against USA], he actually changed it.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

“He did things that nobody had been doing on the field. He goes past people, he creates, he was part of the goal Mbappe scored.

“Hey, Liverpool, just get it done.” 


Fekir has had a strong season for Lyon, making 40 appearances in all competitions. In that time, he managed to 23 goals, and also created eight for his teammates. His impressive form saw him selected in the France national team for the World Cup this summer, beating the likes of Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

France are one of the favourites to win the tournament this summer, and will be counting on the likes of Fekir and Antoine Griezmann to lead their attacking line up with the same productivity which they showed for their respective clubs.

