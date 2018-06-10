Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals the Return Date He Is Targeting Following Shoulder Injury

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has revealed he has his sights set on a return to action against Uruguay in Egypt's opening match at the World Cup, just days after manager Hector Cuper's encouraging assessment .



The winger has been battling to shake off the shoulder injury sustained in the recent Champions League final under a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

There had been fears initially that Salah might have missed the entire tournament in Russia, but the 25-year-old has been progressing well.



The Pharaohs are in action on Friday against Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani's Uruguay - one day after the tournament's curtain raiser involving hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on the Thursday.



Speaking to Marca, as quoted by the Express , Salah said: "Now I'm better. I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final.



"Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought."

Salah also insisted that Egypt are not there simply to enjoy themselves and to take part, but to make a real go of the tournament and try to go as far as possible.