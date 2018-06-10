Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals the Return Date He Is Targeting Following Shoulder Injury

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has revealed he has his sights set on a return to action against Uruguay in Egypt's opening match at the World Cup, just days after manager Hector Cuper's encouraging assessment.

The winger has been battling to shake off the shoulder injury sustained in the recent Champions League final under a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

There had been fears initially that Salah might have missed the entire tournament in Russia, but the 25-year-old has been progressing well.

The Pharaohs are in action on Friday against Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani's Uruguay - one day after the tournament's curtain raiser involving hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on the Thursday.

Speaking to Marca, as quoted by the Express, Salah said: "Now I'm better. I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final.

"Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought."

Salah also insisted that Egypt are not there simply to enjoy themselves and to take part, but to make a real go of the tournament and try to go as far as possible.

