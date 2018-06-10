Manchester City Consider £36m Deal for Jean Michael Seri as Jorginho Move Stalls

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Manchester City are understood to be considering a move for Ivorian international Jean Michael Seri, having grown frustrated at Napoli's unwillingness to negotiate over their £60m valuation of Jorginho.

Seri, who plays his club football for Nice in France's Ligue 1, is available for £36m and is already attracting interest from other Premier League clubs in Arsenal and West Ham.

With Napoli holding firm on their valuation of their Italian midfielder, manager Pep Guardiola is understood to be seriously considering Seri as a cheaper alternative.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/GettyImages

Guardiola had originally pinpointed Brazilian-born Jorginho as a replacement for Yaya Toure when City played Napoli in the Champions League last season.


Manchester City originally tabled a £50m offer for the player - after deciding the asking price by Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazilian Fred was too expensive - but saw their bid knocked back by Napoli's unwavering president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis then told City not to return unless they were willing to meet his £60m valuation in full, despite the player's expressed desire to move to the Etihad.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

This season, Jorginho has played 39 games in all competitions - 33 of those coming in Serie A - scoring four goals and providing four assists.


Seri, meanwhile, has played 43 games across all competitions - with 31 of those being in Ligue 1 - and recorded two goals and ten assists.

The diminutive Seri joined Nice in July 2015 from Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira in a deal worth just £900k and can play naturally as both a central and defensive midfielder.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

He has since played 101 league games for Nice, netting 11 times. Seri made his senior international debut in September 2015, and has since earned 18 caps and scored one international goal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)