On The Move Again: Simone Zaza Eyes Serie A Return Despite Fruitful La Liga Stint

Simone Zaza could be heading back to Serie A this summer; however, there are no concrete offers on the table as of yet, according to his father.

The 26-year-old Italian striker enjoyed a fruitful spell during the recently concluded campaign for Valencia, netting 13 goals and grabbing five assists across all competitions.

Simone Zaza / Italy vs Netherlands at Allianz Stadium on June 4 #Azzurri pic.twitter.com/wC2KVlAKkO — k.j. (@juve_kj) June 5, 2018

There was a point, earlier in the term, when the Italy international was being touted as a shock contender in the race for La Liga's Player of the Season award after scoring nine times in his opening 10 outings - including a hat-trick against Malaga.

However, after falling down Marcelino Garcia Toral's pecking order as the campaign wore on, speculation began to surround the former West Ham United loanee.





A switch back to his home nation has been a popular rumour in recent times, and according to IlMilanista.it, who spoke to Zaza's father, Antonio, as quoted by Football Italia, a move this summer is a possibility, although there is nothing to report as of yet.

Atalanta are interested in Sampdoria's striker Duvan Zapata. If Sampdoria did sell Zapata, they could look to replace him with Valencia'a Simone Zaza. (via Gazzetta) — Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) June 10, 2018

“I don’t know what to say, nobody has called us for the moment,” he said. “A return to Serie A is a possibility, but for now there’s no news.”





The frontman spent eight of his senior footballing years in Italy before leaving the country for stints in England and Spain, with the latter certainly proving more positive than the former.

Simone Zaza fights his damn ass off. Love it. Hustled every minute he's been in 👏🏼 — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) June 4, 2018

However, even though Zaza has shown his qualities this term, the likelihood of him re-joining an outfit on a similar level to Juventus - where he left ahead of his switch to Valencia in 2017 - is unlikely.