Newcastle Ready to Move for Man Utd's England International If He's Put on Loan by Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Newcastle United are lining up a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford - if Jose Mourinho decides to allow him to leave on loan ahead of next season.

Despite some inconsistency last season, Rashford is still regarded as one of European football's finest young talents, something he reminded people of with his performance against Costa Rica for England last week.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rashford was at the heart of every England attack during his time on the pitch at Elland Road, and opened the scoring with a thunderbolt from outside the box. It was his third international goal for the Three Lions, coming on his 19th cap for the country.

He appeared to be playing with a great deal of freedom, something he hasn't been afforded at club level all too often recently under Mourinho.

Opportunities have been harder to come by of late for Rashford, especially since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez. Even so, the 20-year-old played in 35 league matches last term, scoring seven goals and assisting on five others.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The situation has led to speculation that the 20-year-old might be allowed to leave Old Trafford temporarily in pursuit of regular first team football, and the Chronicle report that Newcastle are ready to throw their name into the hat.

Rafael Benitez is known to want a striker this summer, and a move to St. James' Park to play through the middle could be something of interest to Rashford - if he is allowed a loan move, of course. 

The Magpies have also been looking at Sporting Lisbon’s Bas Dost, Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric and Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jorgensen as alternative options, but moves for one of those three would be to buy and they'd potentially have to break their transfer record in the process.

