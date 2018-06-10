Neymar Reportedly Unwilling to Force Move as Real Madrid Prepare to Shatter Transfer Record

Real Madrid are reportedly desperate to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but will have to surpass the world record fee paid by PSG to sign the Brazilian in 2017.

Spanish outlet AS are reporting that Neymar has no intention of forcing a move to the Champions League winners, and would be prepared to wait until 2019 before signing for Madrid.

Should Madrid choose to wait until 2019 to sign Neymar, they would be able to do so for €300m (£263m), according to The Sun. They claim to have spoken to a source close to Madrid, who informed them that there is a clause in Neymar's contract which would allow him to move for the aforementioned price after September 1, after the current transfer window has closed.





This would mean Madrid would have to wait until January 2019 before Neymar would be able to represent them. The Parisians wanted to ensure that Neymar stayed at the Parc des Princes for at least 18 months.

The report by AS claims that Neymar is keen on the move to Madrid, but wants to leave on admirable terms with both clubs, as well as the fans of Paris Saint-Germain. For this to happen, Madrid would need to offer an incredibly high transfer fee, as PSG have no intentions of letting Neymar leave.

The Sun claim that Madrid are not prepared to wait to sign Neymar, and are prepared to offer £307m to secure his signature. A deal of this magnitude would break the current transfer record by £109m.

The deal would have huge ramifications for Madrid, as it would reportedly see the Spanish club change their official sponsors. Madrid, who are currently sponsored by Adidas, would align themselves with Nike, who are currently Neymar's official sponsors.

Whether Madrid would be able to finance this move for Neymar, whilst also keeping talisman Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, remains to be seen.

Madrid's infatuation with Neymar has also been suggested as a potential reason for Zinedine Zidane's shock resignation, as he was aware that signing Neymar would almost certainly see Ronaldo leave the club, and was unwilling to oversee these changes.

Neymar has had a fantastic season in France since joining from Barcelona. He made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 28 goals and assisting a further 17. He will be hoping to carry his strong form over to the World Cup this summer.