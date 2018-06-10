Norwich to Welcome Offers for England Prospect With Liverpool Poised to Lodge £25m Bid

Norwich are ready to welcome offers for their talented young midfielder James Maddison - with Premier League giants Liverpool supposedly preparing a £25m bid.



The Canaries are preparing to balance the books ahead of the 2018/19 campaign following the news their parachute payments are to be dropped, and are open to cashing in on Maddison, who really made a name for himself last term by making 47 appearances and scoring 15 goals and laying on 11 assists.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

His form was enough to earn him a call up to the England U21 squad for the first time, and he is being tipped to go on to do big things in the game.



According to the Mirror, Norwich could be set to play a number of clubs against each other, with Leicester and Everton also interested in the youngster as well as Liverpool.



The Reds though are said to be preparing a £25m offer for Maddison, but it may now take a back seat in light of the Nabil Fekir news.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

A deal to bring the Frenchman to Anfield looked all set in stone, only for Lyon to pull out of the deal after Liverpool supposedly tried to negotiate the price down some more upon finding out details of a past knee injury.



That will likely be Jurgen Klopp's main priority before and potentially after the World Cup, but Maddison may yet wind up at Anfield, with the German a known advocate for youth.

Interestingly Maddison's mum is a big Liverpool supporter, so entertaining a move to Goodison Park might not be his best idea...