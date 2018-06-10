NYCFC Head Coach Patrick Vieira Leaves for Ligue 1's OGC Nice

Vieira spent two and a half years in New York.

By Nihal Kolur
June 10, 2018

New York City Football Club head coach Patrick Vieira is expected leave the club to join OGC Nice. Although City Football Group confirmed the news on Sunday, they quickly deleted the post shortly after.

Vieira joined NYCFC in the beginning of 2016 and led the team to two consecutive playoff appearances and finished in second place in the Eastern Conference both years.

"I would like to thank City Football Group and New York City FC for the opportunity to have coached this tremendous football club," Vieira said. "Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly.”

“From the beginning, City Football Group and its leadership, particularly our Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Brian Marwood, Ferran Soriano and Marty Edelman have believed in me and have helped guide me through the last eight years of my career – starting with my time as a player and ultimately culminating with my first opportunity to manage a First Team.”

Although it is unclear who will take over Vieira's job, the candidate will likely be from inside City Group.

The Arsenal legend will head back to Europe immediately, this time in Ligue 1. The Frenchman will reportedly take most of his first-team staff with him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)