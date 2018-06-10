Rio Ferdinand Sends Strong Message to Arsenal Star Jack Wilshere Following World Cup Snub

Former England international Rio Ferdinand has sent out a strong message to Arsenal's Jack Wilshere following the midfielder's recent snub from the England World Cup squad.

Wilshere was one of the many names left out of Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad, which is testament to the inconsistent season he endured with Arsenal. He played more frequently than in previous seasons but failed to have enough of an impact on many games and he finished the season with just one goal and three assists in the Premier League.

These inconsistencies are justifiable reasons for his exclusion from the England set-up, according to Ferdinand.

It goes without saying that I’m naturally incredibly disappointed to have been left out of the England squad for the World Cup. I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad! — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 17, 2018

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the ex-Manchester United legend had his say on the situation.

“Why would you take him? I didn’t disagree with the midfield choices he took. He can count on all the others physically.

“I don’t think there’s an argument. He hasn’t played enough football and hasn’t influenced enough games in the way that those guys have over a sustained period of time.

“I’ve been there with teams where we’ve had players coming in a little bit unfit and it does leave uncertainty in a squad."

Ferdinand also added that the midfield options Southgate has selected simply add more to the squad compared to Wilshere.

"If you’re going to play him in an attacking midfield role he doesn’t add up to someone like Dele [Alli], someone like Jesse [Lingard]. Is he going to play a holding role?...Has he done that more effectively than Henderson this season? I wouldn’t say so. [Eric] Dier does it effectively for Spurs."

Wilshere will now have a long summer ahead of him as he considers his future. His contract with Arsenal is set to run out at the end of June and if he is to reignite a stagnating international career, a move may be necessary.