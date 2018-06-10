Swansea Turn Down West Ham Offer for Lukasz Fabianski as Manuel Pellegrini Chases Cut-Price Deal

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

West Ham have supposedly lodged an offer of just £5m for relegated Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, which has been rejected by the Welsh club.

The Irons are in the market for a new stopper after Joe Hart and Adrian failed to nail down a starting spot in the first team last season.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Hart's disappointing showing will likely mean he doesn't join the club on a permanent basis, and Spaniard Adrian's future is uncertain after he voiced his displeasure about being rotated.

Poland international Fabianski had a relatively good season at the Liberty Stadium despite suffering relegation with the team, and is expected to move on this summer.

As reported by football.london, he is the subject of interest from West Ham, but the London club only bid £5m which was swiftly rejected by the Swans.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It would appear they believe their relegation could mean a cut-price deal for Fabianski, but other clubs are expected to come in for him and that offer is surely way off the mark.

Fabianski has proven himself to be a dependable goalkeeper in the Premier League over the past few years. To date, he has made almost 200 Premier League appearances across stints with Arsenal and Swansea.

Meanwhile the Hammers are said to be closing in on Lazio star Felipe Anderson, which would be a huge coup for the club and could potentially mean a replacement for Dimitri Payet.

