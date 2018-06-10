Uruguayan Starlet 'Flattered' by Arsenal Interest as He Eyes 'Dream' Premier League Move

Young Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres said that interest from Arsenal was "flattering" as he spoke about his ambitions of playing first team football in Europe and for the national team.

The 18-year-old centre back has played just 12 league games in his domestic territory for Uruguayan outfit Liverpool FC, but he is already being touted as the next big talent to come out of the small South American nation.

Arsenal are said to be leading a gaggle of top Premier League clubs in the race to sign Caceres, who has also been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The youngster said that he was honoured to be linked with such a big club.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"This was flattering to hear this as they are a top team," he said, quoted by The Sun, when asked about Arsenal's interest.





"I don’t know much about their new manager but I watch Arsenal a lot as I like the style of football.

"To play in the Premier League would be a dream for me as my ambitions are firstly to play in Europe and then play a World Cup with the Uruguay first team.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I like the Premier League a lot because it’s the league that is the most competitive in Europe."

However, if Caceres wants to emulate his footballing hero then it may be another Premier League side which attracts his interest.

"[Steven] Gerrard was the player I admired," said Caceres of the former Liverpool captain. "I like how he played, not in my position – but was a leader like me and like I try to be."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

If Caceres joined Liverpool he would following in the footsteps of Luis Suarez. Uruguay's talisman played for the Reds between 2011 and 2014.