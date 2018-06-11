Arsenal Become Frontrunners for Lucas Torreira After Napoli Deal Collapses

Serie A club Napoli have reportedly ended talks with Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, following excessive wage demands from the player's agent.

The 22-year-old scored 4 goals and created one assist in 36 appearances for the Italian club, who finished in mid-table last season. His strengths are largely defensive, with a strong ability to intercept opposition passes, break-up play and complete long, accurate passes.

According to Football Italia, Gli Azzurri had agreed to pay the €25 million release clause for the Uruguayan international and were in advanced stages of contract negotiations, when Arsenal made a competing bid.





This turn of events prompted the player's agent to increase wage demands, reportedly asking for €3 million a year. This figure is double the wage of Napoli's star player Jorginho, who is rumoured to be making a €53 million move to Manchester City.

With Napoli rumoured to have lost interest in the player, Arsenal are now likely to be favourites to secure the young man's signature, providing much excitement for the followers of the Gunners, who are in the market for a new, young defensive midfielder.

The Uruguayan prospect will feature for his country in the World Cup later this week, having been named in the 23-man squad and will be hoping to appear in La Celeste's opening game against Egypt this Friday.

