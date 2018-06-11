Arsenal Midfielder Understood to be Eyeing Possible West Ham Move Amid Ongoing Contract Tensions

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is desperate for a move to West Ham this summer, according to alleged insider, ExWHUEmployee.

Having been left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup this summer, Wilshere is understood to be keen for consistent Premier League game time next season, in order to reestablish himself as a key player for the Three Lions.

The 26-year-old’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain following a string of injuries that have hindered his career and he has yet to confirm whether he has signed a new contract offer at the Emirates.

According to the report though, West Ham do not hold an interest in signing the midfielder due to the player’s injury record and wage demands.

Jack Wilshere will meet with new #afc head coach Unai Emery in the coming days to sort out his future. Story here: https://t.co/05xwKlGzbb — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 7, 2018

Wilshere currently earns £120,000 a week at Arsenal, and the West Ham hierarchy will only consider negotiating a deal if he were to lower his wage demands.

Prior to the 2017-18 season, Wilshere made a total of just 44 appearances in three seasons, including a spell away from the club on loan at Premier League outfit Bournemouth. He made 38 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season at Arsenal though, making great strides in terms of being available for selection.

Arsenal have already offered Wilshere a new deal to stay with the Gunners, but he is yet to strike an agreement with the club. New manager Unai Emery is seemingly a fan of Wilshere, and hopes that he will snub interest from elsewhere, with Juventus believed to be among his many suitors.