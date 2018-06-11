Arsenal's Jack Wilshere Left With Huge Career Decision After Reported Interest From Juventus

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has a crucial decision to make regarding his immediate future after reports of interest from Italian heavyweights Juventus emerged.

Wilshere is due to be out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the month, after failing to so far agree a new deal with his boyhood club.

But when Arsenal made their retained/released list public, Wilshere featured in the 'under offer' column, meaning the club have asked him to stay. Whether he does or not is another matter.

The situation has been further complicated by alleged interest from Juventus, leaving the 26-year-old at something of a crossroad that could ultimately define the rest of his career.

Arsenal obviously want him to stay, otherwise he wouldn't have been offered a new contract of any kind. But, according to the Daily Mail, seven-time back-to-back Italian champions Juve are 'on the cusp' of presenting Wilshere with their own offer.

No transfer fee would be involved as Wilshere will be a free agent if he doesn't accept Arsenal's deal, while he could be one of two Premier League midfielders to make the switch to Turin for nothing this summer as Juve are still pursuing a deal for Liverpool's Emre Can.

Unlike Wilshere, Can was included on Liverpool's released list after rejecting the offer to stay and receiving no further final proposal from the Reds.

Wilshere has spent most of his life being an Arsenal player after first joining the club's youth ranks at the age of just nine all the way back in 2001. He made his first team debut in 2008 and has been Arsenal's longest serving player since Theo Walcott left the club in January.

However, Wilshere has struggled with injuries for much of his career and with Arsene Wenger, the only manager he has ever known now gone, a fresh start may be something he needs.