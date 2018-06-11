Bayern President Makes Statement on Future of Striker Lewandowski Amidst Interest from Real Madrid

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has declared that Robert Lewandowski will not be sold for any price this summer and will remain at the Allianz Arena, despite recent claims that the German champions have set a €200m (£176m) price tag for the forward.

Lewandowski is reported to be keen on a move to Real Madrid, while super agent Pini Zahavi has also apparently offered his client to Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

But, speaking on behalf of Bayern, Hoeness insists that no deal will be done.

"The €200m price tag is nonsense!" he told Sky Deutschland.

"Robert will not be sold and plays next season with us, everything has been said."

Lewandowski, who will turn 30 years of age in late August, remains contracted to Bayern until the summer of 2021 after signing a new long-term deal in December of 2016.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Bayern acquired the former Borussia Dortmund star as a free agent in 2014 and have reaped the rewards after Lewandowski plundered 151 goals in less than 200 games for the club.

He will be hoping to translate his immense club form onto the international stage as he leads Poland as captain at the World Cup in Russia, the third major summer tournament of his career after Euro 2012 and Euro 2016, and his first at a global level.

Despite an impressive international strike rate of 53 goals in 94 appearances for his country, as well as a prolific return during the qualifying campaigns he's played in, Lewandowski has so far been found wanting when it comes to the actual tournaments.

🇵🇱🇵🇱 A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Jun 9, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

He scored just once at Euro 2012, on home soil no less, and again netted just a single goal at Euro 2016 as Poland crashed out on penalties in the Last 16.