Crystal Palace Fans Poll Reveals Universal Support for Eagles Decision to Release First-Team Stars

Fans of Crystal Palace have revealed their thoughts and feelings towards a host of first-team players, with a number of Eagles players seemingly deemed surplus to requirements in most supporters eyes.

In a poll conducted out by football.london prior to the club announcing their retained list, supporters were asked whether they would choose to keep or let go a number of first-team players.

Their appears to be universal support for the subsequent decision to release Diego Cavalieri and Chung-yong Lee, with 95.6% of fans voting for Lee to be released, and 83.5% believing Cavalieri should also be let go.

Kirk Irwin/GettyImages

Jordon Mutch was the only other player to receive more votes to leave than Lee, with 96.7% of fans in favour of letting the Englishman leave on a permanent transfer. Mutch is currently on loan with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, with a permanent transfer looking more and more likely for the former Cardiff midfielder.

There were four other Palace players who polled less than 50% in terms of being kept. The once prolific Christian Benteke endured a frustrating campaign, scoring just three goals all season for Palace. 44.4% of Palace fans voted for the Belgian to stay amid interest from Besiktas, though Palace boss Roy Hodgson expects the striker to remain at Selhurst Park next season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The majority of Palace fans also voted to sell club captain Jason Puncheon this summer, with 63.6% of the fans that were polled believing the skipper should perhaps seek pastures new.

Among the others who were voted in favour of leaving the club were Jonny Williams and Sulley Kalkai, who received 74.7% and 51.1% respectively in favour of departing Selhurst Park.

At the opposite end of the poll, there were nine players who polled over 90% in favour of staying with the club.

Wilfried Zaha was absolutely crucial to Crystal Palace last season and given the transfer fees elsewhere, it’s only right he would cost an obscene amount of money to sign him. Thankfully for Palace he’s very happy. #cpfc #transfers — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) June 7, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha topped the list with 99.4% voting in favour to keep the Ivorian. Luka Milivojevic came in second place receiving 99.1% with James Tomkins and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in joint third, with 98.8% of Palace fans voting to keep the players.