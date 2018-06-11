'He's Going to West Ham' Journalist Reveals Belief That Premier League Winner Will Join Hammers

June 11, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been strongly linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides, following his departure from the Etihad Stadium.

West Ham are among those interested in Toure, as reported by the MailOnline Sport, and former Arsenal midfielder and talkSPORT broadcaster Adrian Clarke is convinced Toure will make the move to the Hammers.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“He’s going to West Ham isn’t he,?” Clarke said, whilst discussing the Ivorian's future with former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour on talkSport.

“It would be interesting if he does turn up at West Ham. I don’t think that should be West Ham’s policy for transfers this year, I think they should go for younger players, hungry players on the rise.

“But Yaya Toure, he might be the type of player that can inspire West Ham, especially with no Lanzini of course now. They need someone who can unlock the door because Lanzini is out for the season.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Toure’s future has been heavily speculated since it was announced that Manchester City would not be renewing the 35-year-old’s contract. 

The Ivorian is reportedly keen on linking up again with former manager Manuel Pellegrini, with the pair having previously shared title winning success at City. The midfielder is keen to stay in the Premier League, and is understood to have rejected various opportunities to move to the riches being offered in the Chinese Super League.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

One stumbling block that would prevent him from moving to the London Stadium could be Toure's hefty weekly wage, with the Hammers sure to be keen on reducing his pay packet before making any move for him.

