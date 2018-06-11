'Imagine the Scenes': Spurs Fans Dreaming of Signing Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir's signature is once again fair game, after the France midfielder's move to Liverpool reportedly fell through yesterday, and Tottenham fans are crying out for their side to make a move for the Lyon star.

Lyon shocked the footballing world when they announced that Fekir would be staying with the French club, as Liverpool supporters awaited news on what was expected to be the foregone conclusion of Fekir moving to Anfield.

And Spurs fans, who saw their side fleetingly linked with Fekir before Liverpool's interest became prominent, are now hoping their side make a move for the Frenchman, if only for the accompanying bragging rights it would give them over their Premier League rivals.

Here's what Spurs fans are saying on the matter.

Tottenham should try and go for Fekir. Imagine the scenes! 😏 #COYS — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) June 9, 2018

Some even predicted that Fekir would be a Tottenham Hotspur player by the end of the week!

I give it 5 days before Fekir is a Tottenham player 😂 — Alec Hickman (@AlecHickman) June 9, 2018

Now is the time for Spurs to go after Fekir — Clint Mathis fan club (@WalkOffHBPRyan) June 10, 2018

Spurs need to sign Fekir now to turn half the city of Liverpool into a saltpan. — Prathamesh Shende (@Pratz2106) June 10, 2018

Mostly, Tottenham Hotspur fans' interest in signing the French international largely - and expectedly - centred around the fact that any more would irritate Liverpool fans.

I’ve never seen him play, but I’d love us to sign Fekir just to see the tweets from the scousers - come on @SpursOfficial 😂😂😂😂 — Ongar Spurs (@OngarSpurs) June 10, 2018

Fekir will travel with the French national team to Kazan to play Australia in their first game of the World Cup this week.