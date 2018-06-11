'Imagine the Scenes': Spurs Fans Dreaming of Signing Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Nabil Fekir's signature is once again fair game, after the France midfielder's move to Liverpool reportedly fell through yesterday, and Tottenham fans are crying out for their side to make a move for the Lyon star.

Lyon shocked the footballing world when they announced that Fekir would be staying with the French club, as Liverpool supporters awaited news on what was expected to be the foregone conclusion of Fekir moving to Anfield.

And Spurs fans, who saw their side fleetingly linked with Fekir before Liverpool's interest became prominent, are now hoping their side make a move for the Frenchman, if only for the accompanying bragging rights it would give them over their Premier League rivals.

Here's what Spurs fans are saying on the matter.

Some even predicted that Fekir would be a Tottenham Hotspur player by the end of the week! 

Mostly, Tottenham Hotspur fans' interest in signing the French international largely - and expectedly - centred around the fact that any more would irritate Liverpool fans.

Fekir will travel with the French national team to Kazan to play Australia in their first game of the World Cup this week. 

