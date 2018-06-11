Juventus Set to Offer Up Winger Marko Pjaca to Valencia as Pursuit of Joao Cancelo Intensifies

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Marko Pjaca as part of any deal for Valencia’s full-back Joao Cancelo.


The Old Lady are in the market for a new defender, and Cancelo has been heavily linked with a move to Turin after making 26 appearances on loan at Inter last season.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Inter were unable to take up the €35million option to buy Cancelo due to Financial Fair Play regulations, allowing Juventus to make a move for the highly rated 24-year-old.

Juventus reportedly value Cancelo at around €20million but would be willing to pay around €35million to secure the Portuguese’s signature according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Valencia are looking to bring in €40million from any potential sale though, and have rejected an offer of a loan with an obligation to buy. It is understood that Cancelo wants the move to Turin, reportedly telling his agent Jorge Mendes that he prefers Juve to the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who also hold an interest in the right-back.

The Italian club are ready to sweeten the deal by offering Pjaca as part of the deal that would see Cancelo move to Juve. The Croatian featured seven times on loan for Schalke 04 last season, scoring twice after returning from a long-term ACL injury in January.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Pjaca had moved to Juventus for €23million from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 becoming the most expensive player to leave Dinamo before making his debut for the club as a substitute three months later. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)