Leonardo Bonucci Insists He Is Committed to AC Milan Objectives Despite Man Utd Speculation

AC Milan defender and captain Leonardo Bonucci has ruled out leaving I Rossoneri this summer, stressing his commitment to the club's aims of returning to the UEFA Champions League and putting an end to the sudden speculation linking him with Manchester United.

United are in the market for defenders this summer and Bonucci had become the latest name linked with Old Trafford. It certainly seemed plausible given the apparent difficulty the Manchester club is having in their efforts to prise Toby Alderweireld away from Tottenham.

But the 31-year-old, who only joined last summer, is not interested in walking away.

"There is no problem whatsoever [at Milan]. I hope these rumours will be put to bed so we can build something important," he told Sky Sports Italia.

"We're aiming to return to the Champions League and to compete for big objectives."

After emerging as one of the highest rated centre-backs in Europe, Bonucci endured a difficult debut season at Milan after his surprising €42m switch from Juventus.

His arrival was a huge statement from the seven-time European champions as part of a big summer of ambitious spending, but the team ultimately struggled in Serie A and could only achieve a sixth place finish in the end.

Yet with coach Gennaro Gattuso at the helm for his first full season after a strong first few months in charge, there is a renewed optimism around Milan ahead of 2018/19.

The club hasn't played Champions League football since the 2013/14 campaign.

299 giorni del mio anno trascorso.

Giorni di lavoro, di impegno, di cambiamenti, di critiche, di conferme, di maturazione,di passione per il mio lavoro

299 giorni che si chiudono con l’orgoglio di aver indossato per l’80ª volta questa maglia. Adesso è tempo di vacanza e famiglia! pic.twitter.com/6upXDlaGj2 — Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) June 4, 2018

Bonucci will not be going to the World Cup this summer after Italy's shock failure to qualify and so should be well rested and fully prepared for the new season come August.